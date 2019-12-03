Man charged in connection with Strabane hijacking

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a hijacking in Strabane earlier this year.

John Paul McGrath, of Ballycolman Estate in the town, faced three charges relating to an alleged incident on September 6.

The 28-year-old is accused of intending to pervert the course of justice by providing information on a hijacked vehicle on that date.

He is further charged with assisting offenders following the hijacking.

McGrath is also accused of providing information likely to be of use to terrorists on September 6.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.

The officer added that police did not have any objection to bail subject to conditions being imposed on McGrath.

McGrath did not speak during the brief hearing except to confirm his name.

He was released on his own bail of £750.

Conditions stipulate that he must reside at the address in Ballycolman.

He is also is not to associate with three named individuals.

McGrath is also only allowed one mobile phone and must give details of this device to the police.

The case was adjourned, and the 28-year-old will appear at Strabane Magistrate’s Court on December 19.