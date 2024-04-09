Man charged to court after drugs with estimated £10,000 street value seized

A man arrested following the seizure of Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £10,000 in the Waterside area on Monday, has been charged to court.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Apr 2024, 17:31 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 09:59 BST
The 42-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.