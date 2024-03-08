Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rory Gallagher (42) of Leafair Park in Derry was charged with the alleged offences that took place between March 5 and 8, all against his former partner.

Police told the court on Friday that they originally spoke with the alleged victim on October 6 about Gallagher when she told them that the accused had allegedly begun to act possessive since their separation, accusing her of cheating on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged victim had asked Gallagher to stop contacting her but the court heard allegations that he continued to make 31 phone calls of an abusive nature and 77 texts in a short period of time.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Police were later called on March 7 when the alleged victim said that Gallagher had called her repeatedly, threatening to slit her throat. Gallagher was then alleged to have come in through the back door and began shouting abuse before headbutting her.

Gallagher answered 'no comment' when interviewed.

Police objected to bail saying they believed that there was a clear risk of reoffending.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Gallagher has no record, but said he knew the charges would cause 'great concern' to the court.

District Judge Barney McElhom asked why Gallagher thought he had 'the right to enter her home, assault and insult her', and refused bail.