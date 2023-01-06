Man charged with attempted sexual communication with a child under 16 returned for trial

Court.

Patrick Devine (44) with an address at Northland Road in Derry city appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Friday, January 6.

The defendant faces three charges of attempted sexual communication with a child under 16-years-old.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between April 19, 2019 and December 9, 2020.

He was also charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity on April 12 2019.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Devine said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

