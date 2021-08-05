Man charged with child pornography offences to face court in Derry
A man charged with child pornography offences will appear in court in Derry at the start of next month.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:04 am
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:06 am
Detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch have charged a 43 year old man with possession of indecent images of children and distribution of indecent images of children.
He is due to appear at Bishop Street court on Wednesday, September 1.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.