Bishop Street Courthouse

He was speaking during the case of a man charged with a series of driving and drug offences and possessing a machete.

Athas Deehan (26) of Conar's Court in Derry appeared charged with a total of 10 charges that were said to have occurred on October 19.

He was charged with careless driving, no insurance or licence, failing to report, stop and remain after an accident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also charged with possessing cocaine and a machete on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court heard that around 5.50am CCTV operators reported an accident on Spencer Road after a vehicle came down Fountain Hill at speed and collided with another car on Spencer Road.

Two males were seen exiting the vehicle and at one stage they exchanged coats, the court heard.

While they were doing this an object, believed to be the machete was seen to fall before being picked up by Deehan, the officer said.

The driver of the other vehicle had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

When police arrived Deehan was arrested and a machete was found close to the scene, the court heard.

During interview Deehan made a prepared statement saying he had taken the machete off someone who was going to use it to self harm.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the court heard the defendant had 34 previous convictions.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said in some ways it could be said his client was caught red handed.

He said he had given an explanation for the machete and 'there might be some truth in the story.'

Judge McElholm said that machetes were not the type of thing one used to self harm but they were used 'to put the fear of God in others.'

He said that there was a high risk of re-offending and refused bail.