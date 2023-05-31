Man charged with driving offences in Gobnascale area
A 33-year-old man has been charged with offences following a driving-related matter on Corrody Road in the Waterside on Tuesday, May 30.
By Staff Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:14 BST
The man has been charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, assault on police and obstructing police and is scheduled to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on June 21.
The offences are alleged to have occurred in the Corrody Road area of Gobnascale.
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.