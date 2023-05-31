Man charged with driving offences in Waterside and Ballymagorry
Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team officers have charged a 37-year-old man with a number of driving-related offences to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on June 21.
Published 31st May 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:26 BST
The charges include driving with excess alcohol in breath, dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police. As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges relate to incidents on the Clooney Road in the city and on the Victoria Road in Ballymagorry on Saturday, May 27.