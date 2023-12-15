Man charged with non fatal strangulation against former partner and stealing her dog
Richard Jack (51) of Davis Crescent in Newtownstewart appeared charged with non fatal strangulation against the woman on December 9.
He was also charged with assault on her and stealing her dog on the same dates.
He was further charged with breaching a Restraining Order on dates between July 1 and December 11 this year.
The court heard that police received a report on December 10 that the defendant had breached a Restraining Order and had been living with the woman for some time.
Police were told that on December 7 they had an argument about withdrawing the order and Jack left.
The court heard that he allegedly returned on December 9 and the woman said he grabbed her by the neck and held her against a door before leaving, taking her dog.
Two days later the court heard that the woman saw Jack's car in her street and he was in the driver's seat.
He allegedly told her to follow him across the border and the court heard he was aware police were looking for him.
After crossing the border he gave her back the dog.
A police officer said they had 'no confidence' Jack would adhere to any conditions.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client accepted he breached the Restraining Order by living with the woman.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant simply would not keep any order of the court.
He refused bail and remanded Jack in custody to appear again on January 11.