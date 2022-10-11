News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man charged with ramming police car in Derry

Police in Derry have charged a 25-year-old man with a number of offences to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, 11th October.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The man has been charged with several driving-related offences, including dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The charges are in relation to an incident during which a police car was rammed in the Galliagh area yesterday afternoon, Monday 10th October.As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Read More

Read More
Derry police car rammed in Galliagh
A police car damaged after being rammed in Galliagh.