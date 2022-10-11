Man charged with ramming police car in Derry
Police in Derry have charged a 25-year-old man with a number of offences to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, 11th October.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The man has been charged with several driving-related offences, including dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
The charges are in relation to an incident during which a police car was rammed in the Galliagh area yesterday afternoon, Monday 10th October.As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.