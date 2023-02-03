Man described as ‘nuisance’ after blocking road handed suspended sentence

Court

Sean Paul McGonigle (40) of Hawthorn Drive admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour that occurred on December 17.

The court heard police were in Chamberlain Street in connection with another incident when McGonigle approached and became a nuisance.

He stood in the middle of the road blocking traffic, the court was told.

On two occasions police moved him and then he started shouting at two females and had to be physically restrained, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client was a nuisance and at his age he should have known better.

He said it was behaviour McGonigle knew he couldn't engage in and he wished to apologise.