Man due in court charged with possession of offensive weapon after assault

A man is due in court this morning following an assault in Springtown in the early hours of Thursday.
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:32 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:06 GMT
The 18-year-old has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, handling stolen goods and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He is due to appear at Bishop Street this morning.

Two teenage girls aged 18 and 17, and a 27-year-old man, have been released from police custody following questioning. A report will now be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.