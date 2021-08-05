Man due in court in Strabane to face child pornography charges
A man charged with child pornography charges will appear in court in Strabane next month.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 6:41 pm
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 6:46 pm
Detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch have charged a 37 year old man with possession of indecent images of children and distribution of indecent images of children.
He is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 2.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.