Man due in Derry court to face arson, robbery, kidnapping, drugs, bladed article and threat to kill charges
A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with two incidents in Derry yesterday has been charged to appear in court this morning.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:33 am
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:34 am
He has been charged with a number of offences including arson with intent to endanger life, robbery, kidnapping, wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, possession of Class A controlled drugs and making threats to kill.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.