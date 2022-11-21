Man fights off and escapes from masked intruders before they set his flat on fire

Detectives are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary and arson attack at a flat in the Dereen Drive area of Strathfoyle in the early hours of Monday, November 21.

It was reported two masked men forced entry to the flat at around 2.30am on Monday and attacked the male occupant, who managed to fight the intruders off and escape to a place of safety.

PSNI

A fire was then deliberately started at the flat which has left it totally destroyed.

Detectives asked anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who has any information which could help with the investigation to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 130 21/11/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.