Man fined for kicking police officer after drinking ‘20 pints’

A man who kicked a police officer on the knee, then laughed, and asked 'how's the knee?', has been fined at Derry Magistrates’ Court.
By Staff Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:43 BST
Dominic James Harkin (35) of Bracken Hill, Strabane, admitted a charge of assault on police on February 19.

The court heard on Friday that police arrested Harkin and he became abusive towards them.

Police tried to calm him down and one officer attempted to engage him in conversation when Harkin kicked him on the knee.

When interviewed he said he had consumed 20 pints and wished to apologise to the officer.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said this was a 'night of drinking that got out of control' and her client had expressed remorse. She asked the court to treat it as 'an isolated incident'.

Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty said it was 'disgraceful behaviour' and said police had a right to go about their business without being assaulted.

He fined Harkin £300 and ordered him pay the officer £100 in compensation.