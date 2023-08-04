Bishop Street Courthouse

Frankie Donaghy (57), of Long Commons, Coleraine, admitted a charge of stalking that occurred on April 25 this year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that the injured party had contacted police due to the behaviour of Donaghy after they had met through a dating application.

The woman said that after some brief contact she made it clear that she did not want a relationship with the defendant.

The court was told that the injured party told police that the defendant had then sent her multiple messages and cards and that he had visited her home with gifts.

The court was told that the injured party was concerned about the behaviour escalating and that some of the messages were sexual in nature.

When Donaghy was interviewed he accepted the contact but denied that it was over the period of time the woman claimed, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk said his client accepted that his behaviour had been 'entirely unacceptable'.

He described the incident as 'a catastrophic misreading of signals' after what the solicitor said was 'a very short term intense relationship.'

Mr. McGurk told the court that his client was 'absolutely appalled' at his conduct and was 'very remorseful'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Donaghy 'had lost the run of himself'.