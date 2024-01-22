Man found bleeding on New Year's Eve in Derry: PSNI Appeal for information
The man, aged in his forties, was in Waterloo Place between 10pm and 10.30pm that night.
It's reported that sometime during this he was helped by members of the public who found him on the ground, bleeding with a facial injury which required hospital treatment.
Police have conducted a number of enquiries and are appealing to anyone who recalls being in the area that night, between 10pm and 10.30pm, and saw what happened, or has information about what occurred, as well as those who came to the aid of the man, to contact them.
The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 1599 of 31/12/23. You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.