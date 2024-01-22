Man found bleeding on New Year's Eve in Derry: PSNI Appeal for information

Police in Derry have issued an appeal for information to establish how a man came to sustain an injury in the city several weeks ago on New Year's Eve, December 31 2023.

The man, aged in his forties, was in Waterloo Place between 10pm and 10.30pm that night.

It's reported that sometime during this he was helped by members of the public who found him on the ground, bleeding with a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

Police have conducted a number of enquiries and are appealing to anyone who recalls being in the area that night, between 10pm and 10.30pm, and saw what happened, or has information about what occurred, as well as those who came to the aid of the man, to contact them.