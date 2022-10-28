Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry (file picture).

Kealan Kelly (34) whose address was given as Newington Avenue in Belfast admitted one charge of disorderly behaviour at the hospital on June 29.

The court heard that police were called to the hospital due to a male being 'verbally and physically aggressive.'

They were told that Kelly's relative was being treated and the defendant had started shouting and being aggressive.

Police separated Kelly from relatives and asked him to calm down.

Kelly then tried to push past officers and was restrained and arrested.

The court heard that the defendant struggled with police as they were trying to place handcuffs on him.

Kelly's defence said it was 'an ugly incident' in an area where these things should not happen.

He said Kelly had an alcohol problem but to his credit he was not trying to remove the relative from the hospital.

The court heard that after the incident Kelly had written to staff at the hospital apologising.

The solicitor said that 'with alcohol on board Kelly is a menace.'

District Judge Barney McElholm said the court had to send out a message about this sort of behaviour in a hospital.

He said he was not sending Kelly directly to prison but if there was any repeat he would be jailed.

