Man given probation for throwing a mug at a police vehicle
Ethan Dorney, 20, of Swilly Gardens in Creggan, appeared charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle, disorderly behaviour and assaults on police on February 16.
Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that police were in the Creggan area and Dorney approached and threw the mug at the vehicle causing minor damage to the windscreen.
When police tried to arrest him Dorney ran off and when police caught him he struck out, causing minor injuries to several officers.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that Dorney did not have a good record and said it was a 'totally stupid offence' and that the defendant had 'no idea why he did it'.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan sentenced him to eighteen months probation.