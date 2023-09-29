News you can trust since 1772

Man given probation for throwing a mug at a police vehicle

A man who threw a mug at a police vehicle for no reason has been given probation by Derry Magistrates’ Court for charges of disorderly behaviour and resisting and assaulting police.
By Staff Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
Bishop Street Courthouse.Bishop Street Courthouse.
Bishop Street Courthouse.

Ethan Dorney, 20, of Swilly Gardens in Creggan, appeared charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle, disorderly behaviour and assaults on police on February 16.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that police were in the Creggan area and Dorney approached and threw the mug at the vehicle causing minor damage to the windscreen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When police tried to arrest him Dorney ran off and when police caught him he struck out, causing minor injuries to several officers.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that Dorney did not have a good record and said it was a 'totally stupid offence' and that the defendant had 'no idea why he did it'.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan sentenced him to eighteen months probation.