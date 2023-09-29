Bishop Street Courthouse.

Ethan Dorney, 20, of Swilly Gardens in Creggan, appeared charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle, disorderly behaviour and assaults on police on February 16.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that police were in the Creggan area and Dorney approached and threw the mug at the vehicle causing minor damage to the windscreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police tried to arrest him Dorney ran off and when police caught him he struck out, causing minor injuries to several officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that Dorney did not have a good record and said it was a 'totally stupid offence' and that the defendant had 'no idea why he did it'.