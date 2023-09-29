Bishop Street Courthouse

Robert Edgar, 26, of Dunluce Court, was charged with the assault that took place on February 17 last year.

The court heard that victim was walking near a shop when Edgar appeared and threw himself at her and knocked her to the ground.

The victim began screaming and pushed the defendant away and he got up and moved away.

A witness told police that they heard screaming and saw someone matching the defendant's description going towards a car and driving away.

The details of the car were noted and passed on to police.

When talking to police, both the victim and her friend gave descriptions that matched Edgar.

Edgar handed himself into police on February 19 and denied the assault and said he was just walking in the area.

He told police: “I suppose I was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

At an identification procedure was carried out and Edgar was identified by the victim.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that Edgar had pleaded guilty when he appeared on August 26, avoiding the need for the victim to appear in court.

He said that the defendant had a clear record and had not re-offended since the date of this offence.

The solicitor said that it was accepted this was 'a very serious offence.'