Bishop Street Courthouse

Thomas Patrick Farren (32) of Carrickreagh Gardens in Derry admitted a charge of assault on his mother on December 19 last year.

He also admitted a charge of criminal damage to a door and attempted possession of a class A drug on the same date.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a domestic incident between a mother and son at 4.45am.

The injured party, Farren's mother, said that two days previously there had been an argument and he had 'pushed and poked her and dragged her around like a rag doll.'

The woman said that Farren had returned and tried to gain entry by kicking at the back door damaging a glass panel.

Police located a vehicle that Farren had been using and saw a white powder which they suspected was cocaine.

The defendant was arrested and denied assaulting his mother and said he was arguing with his brother and his mother had got in between them.

He said he could understand how his mother could feel frightened, the court heard.

As regards the white powder Farren said it was cocaine even though forensic tests revealed it was not an illegal drug, the court was told.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client was in gainful employment and had no real relevant record.