Man headbutted and left with broken jaw from assault at Derry licensed premises
The man is reported to have been assaulted in premises on Racecourse Road by another man at around 8.30pm on Saturday evening, January 13.
The victim, aged in his 50s, sustained a broken jaw after it's reported he was head-butted.Detective Sergeant Chambers, from the Criminal Investigation Branch at Strand Road, said: "We know there were people in the premises socialising at around this time.
"Our appeal is to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn't spoken with us yet, is to get in touch.
"Not only has the victim sustained a serious injury requiring surgery, but he has also been left extremely distressed by what happened."The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 830 of 14/01/24. A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/report> or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.