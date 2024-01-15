Detectives in Derry investigating a report of an assault on a man at licensed premises in the city at the weekend have made an appeal for witnesses.

The man is reported to have been assaulted in premises on Racecourse Road by another man at around 8.30pm on Saturday evening, January 13.

The victim, aged in his 50s, sustained a broken jaw after it's reported he was head-butted.Detective Sergeant Chambers, from the Criminal Investigation Branch at Strand Road, said: "We know there were people in the premises socialising at around this time.

"Our appeal is to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn't spoken with us yet, is to get in touch.

Police are appealing for witnesses.