Caolan Eamonn Moore (21) of Lislane Drive in Derry admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a man on May 22 last.

The court heard that police were flagged down by a bouncer at 1.30am and told a male had been struck on the head with a pint glass.

Police attended the injured party who had lacerations to his face and ear and shards of glass were still in the wounds.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The injured party told police that he was approached outside the bar and the defendant swung at him with the glass.

At interview Moore accepted that it was him on CCTV and said he had been involved in an altercation but hadn't realised he had a glass in his hand.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that this was 'a very serious incident' and the defendant was aware of the seriousness of his actions.

She said he had expressed remorse and said that he had had too much to drink.

District Judge Barney McElholm said glassing was 'extremely serious' and added that what concerned him was the amount of drink this man admitted to have consumed.