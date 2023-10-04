News you can trust since 1772

Man in 40s arrested on suspicion of pregabalin possession after Creggan search

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of possessing pregabalin after the search of a property on Wednesday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch carried out a search in the Creggan area.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “The search related to the illegal supply of prescription medication. A quantity of a class C drug suspected to be pregabalin was seized along with two mobiles phones and documentation.

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class C drug and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

A file picture illustrating a pregabalin capsule.
DI MacCionáoith said the investigation is continuing.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on the illicit supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"If you need help, support or wish to speak to someone regarding drug use, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info,” the investigating officer said.