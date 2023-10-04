Man in 40s arrested on suspicion of pregabalin possession after Creggan search

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch carried out a search in the Creggan area.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “The search related to the illegal supply of prescription medication. A quantity of a class C drug suspected to be pregabalin was seized along with two mobiles phones and documentation.

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class C drug and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

A file picture illustrating a pregabalin capsule.

DI MacCionáoith said the investigation is continuing.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on the illicit supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.