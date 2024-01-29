Man in 70s punched in face by man in 20s while walking dog
Police are appealing for information following the report of the assault at Millbrook Lane.
It was reported that a man, aged in his 70s, was punched a number of times to his face as he walked his dog in the area at around 4.20pm on Thursday, said police in Strabane.
The suspect was described as being aged in his 20s and was wearing a grey coloured tracksuit.
He was accompanied by another male, also thought to be in his 20s, and two dogs which were not kept on leads, a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said.
The injured party received medical treatment for bruising to his face and a cut to his knee following the incident, the PSNI stated.
Anyone with any information about this incident or Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) or dashcam footage from the area which may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers in Strabane on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1231 25/01/24.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Alternatively members of the public are also able to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.