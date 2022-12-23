Court

Shane Kavanagh (27), of Patrick Street, in Derry appeared at the local Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with entering the EE premises and stealing mobile phones and iPads.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail.

The court heard that shortly after 7am police were alerted to the presence of a male in the EE store in Foyleside.

They attended and searched the premises but did not find anyone there.

The back office had been ransacked and a box of mobile phones was found near an exit, the court was told.

Police were then alerted that CCTV had shown a male matching the description of the defendant at a nearby retailer and as they were making their way there a member of the public told them a man was trying to sell mobile phones outside the store, the officer told the court.

Kavanagh was arrested and found in possession of mobile phones that matched those taken from the EE store, the officer said.

The officer told the court that all the phones were recovered but some of them were damaged.

The court heard that police believed that as many as 90 phones could have been stolen.

At interview the defendant denied that it was him in the CCTV footage and said he could not recall anything until his arrest.

The police officer said that Kavanagh had only been released from custody on December 16 and was on bail for other charges.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk said that it could be some time before this case would be dealt with.

He said the defendant could be released with 'stringent conditions' such as an electronic tag.

Deputy District Judge Stephen Keown said Kavanagh had a 'poor record' and that he was charged with ‘very serious offences’ involving a substantial quantity of high value goods.

He said that the risk of re-offending was too great and refused bail.