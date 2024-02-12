Man in court to face series of charges after single-vehicle collision
A man is due in court on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Creggan at the weekend.
Police have charged a 22-year-old man with offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault on police, resisting police, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
The charges follow a single-vehicle collision, at the junction of Southway and Rathlin Drive, on Saturday, February 10, around 6pm.
The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, February 12.