Man in custody after suspected Class A drugs seized in Derry
The arrest and seizure were made on Tuesday evening, May 13, at around 7.40pm, in the Spencer Road area.
As well as the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, officers also seized items of drug-related paraphernalia.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and obstructing police and he remains in custody at this time.
Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce said: "This detection is another example of how our officers are working to tackle the issue of drugs. I appeal to anyone with concerns about suspected drugs activity, or information about suspected drug dealing, to report it to police or to Crimestoppers. Your information can make a difference."
The number to call is 101, or report via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/