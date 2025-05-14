Man in custody after suspected Class A drugs seized in Derry

A man is in custody after a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and paraphernalia were seized in Derry.

The arrest and seizure were made on Tuesday evening, May 13, at around 7.40pm, in the Spencer Road area.

As well as the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, officers also seized items of drug-related paraphernalia.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and obstructing police and he remains in custody at this time.

PSNI

Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce said: "This detection is another example of how our officers are working to tackle the issue of drugs. I appeal to anyone with concerns about suspected drugs activity, or information about suspected drug dealing, to report it to police or to Crimestoppers. Your information can make a difference."

The number to call is 101, or report via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/