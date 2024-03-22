Man jailed after series of offences including ‘quite disgraceful episode’ in Altnagelvin

Altnagelvin

Jason Murphy (32) of Dennet Gardens in Derry admitted charges relating to various dates.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that on June 28 police officers attended a report of anti-social behaviour.

The defendant was in the area and when approached by police he started shouting and swearing and struggled with police.

On August 4 the court was told the defendant was seen in Shipquay Street intoxicated and that he was in breach of his bail conditions which prohibited him from consuming alcohol.

When police approached he tried to run and called police 'black b------s.'

The court was then told about an incident on October 18 when the defendant was in Altnagelvin Hospital and became 'irate' shouting and swearing.

He had to be restrained and 'kicked out' towards police.

Finally the court heard that at 9.30am on January 26 this year police received a report of a male being abusive to members of the public in Orchard Street.

On seeing police Murphy ran into Foyleside and then into the car park where he was found hiding behind a parked car.

He told police that he was 'stoned' and made attempts to get away from officers, the court was told.

A breath test revealed a reading of 130 mgs with the legal limit being 35mgs.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman told the court that his client had admitted all the offences and that they were all connected to his alcohol addiction.

The defence barrister said that Murphy had received a suspended sentence last year and that generally the charges involved 'low level offences' except for the hospital incident which was more serious.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Murphy had been given 'many opportunities to address his issues' but had chosen not to.

He said he had received a suspended sentence last year and had offended seven days later.