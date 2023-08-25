Bishop Street Courthouse

Jordan Leighton (23) of Beechill View, Drumahoe, admitted a series of charges relating to offences on May 13, 2022.

The court heard police responded to a 999 call from a householder who reported someone breaking into their house.

A patio door had been smashed and a packet of paracetamol was found on the floor.

Police discovered a patio door had been smashed in a nearby house and a male was seen making his way across a nearby road.

A further report alerted police to a break-in where windows were smashed and car keys taken.

CCTV was utilised and Leighton identified.

The defendant was apprehended and car keys were found in his pocket.

Another car was broken into and CCTV identified Leighton in the yard of the house.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty said Leighton had been released from prison but had his licence revoked.