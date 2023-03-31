Man jailed for defacing murals in the Fountain
A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court for defacing murals in the Fountain.
By Staff Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:17 BST
Robert Norton (39) of no fixed abode admitted 4 offences of criminal damage to the murals on November 12.
A previous Court heard police were called to reports of paint damage.
The organisation behind the murals told police the incident was seen as a hate crime, the court heard.
Damage was put at £1,200.
Norton did not appear due to a technical issue but was sentenced to 8 months in prison.