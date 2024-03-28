Man jailed for disorderly behaviour after throwing bottle of cider at woman in Guildhall Square

Guildhall Square.

Paul Farren (34) of Oaktree B&B in Derry was charged with, on June 13 last year, being disorderly in the city centre Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday.

The local magistrates’ court heard that Farren was observed getting into an argument in Guildhall Square in city centre with a woman that culminated with him throwing a bottle of cider at her.

The woman was not injured as a result of the incident, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that Farren had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Mr. Quigley added that the accused had not been in breach of any bail conditions at the time of the offence last summer.