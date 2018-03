A man who was convicted of a domestic assault has been jailed for three months.

William John Charles Sweeney, of Oakland Park, was found guilty of common assault after a contest at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

The 24-years-old admitted causing damage to a mobile phone belonging to the injured party on October 29, last year.

District Judge Barney McElholm jailed the defendant after it was revealed he had failed to attend probation appointments for a Pre-Sentence report.