Kieran Kelly (24) of Barr's Lane admitted a charge of assault on the nurse on November 27.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that police were called to a report of an aggressive male who had become violent at 2.30am.

Kelly had been brought in unconscious but regained consciousness and tried to get off a bed.

He was unsteady on his feet and the nurse tried to get him to lie down again, the court heard.

Kelly swung a punch at the nurse's head but missed striking his chest, the court was told.

Police decided not to arrest Kelly due to his medical condition but the next day he left hospital without being discharged.

When arrested Kelly said he had no memory of the incident but said he had done similar things in the past and that he wanted to apologise to the nurse.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said it was 'a bad enough case' having taken place in hospital.

He said that his client had shown 'immediate and genuine remorse' and was very apologetic.

The solicitor said Kelly had no intention of hurting a nurse who was trying to help him.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he had been given a chance by being given suspended sentences and he had 'rewarded' the court by assaulting a nurse.

He said it had been made clear this sort of behaviour 'will not be tolerated'.

He added that not only did nurses suffer from 'disgraceful' pay, they were subjected to assaults like this.