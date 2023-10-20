Man jailed for five months for series of driving offences at Crescent Link

Bishop Street Courthouse

Shane McDermott, 37, of Coshquin Road in Derry, was charged with, on June 29, 2021, driving without insurance and causing damage to another vehicle.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard how a driver had parked at Crescent Link in the Waterside area of Derry and had returned to his car to find that it had been scraped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A witness told the driver that a BMW car that was registered to McDermott had caused the damage before making off, the court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident during the summer caused £1,500 worth of damage to the other car and investigating police officers later discovered that McDermott had been driving while he was disqualified.

The defendant agreed to take part in a voluntary interview but then police could not contact him.

When he was eventually arrested he told police that he was unaware of the accident, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan told the court that McDermott had since admitted to not having a driving licence.

She said that he appeared to have adopted a 'head in the sand mentality' towards the incident.

District Judge Barney McElhom said that the defendant had previously been in for sentencing in May of this year and that he hadn't co-operated with probation.