Man jailed for ‘intentionally urinating’ on ambulance kit causing £1000 worth of damage

Court

Paul Farren (33) of Duncreggan Road admitted two charges of disorderly behaviour and one of criminal damage that occurred on December 16.

The court heard police were called to assist ambulance staff who were treating Farren who had become aggressive.

He was 'verbally abusive' and, the court heard, ‘intentionally urinated’ on kit belonging to the ambulance crew.

Some items could be sterilised but the loss was put at £1,000.

The ambulance had to be taken off the road for several hours to be cleaned.

While being taken into custody Farren urinated in a police vehicle, the court heard.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that 'in sobriety' Farren had expressed remorse.

He said this was 'all to do with his drinking' and said Farren had issues with alcohol.