Man jailed for punching neighbour repeatedly in apartment block

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court for an assault on a neighbour.
By Staff Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Martin Sheridan, 29, of Claremont House in Derry was arrested on March 18 after security staff called police to an incident at Claremont House following reports of an assault.

The court heard that the defendant and another person called to another address and a scuffle took place.

Sheridan punched the injured party repeatedly and he was also assaulted by the other person.

Police attended the defendant's address and were initially refused entry until security staff let them in.

The incident was captured on CCTV and Sheridan claimed when interviewed that it was in self defence.

Police showed him CCTV which they said it showed it went beyond self defence.

Defence Barrister Michael Donaghey told the court that the injured party has issues with alcohol but that Sheridan had admitted that the entire incident was his own fault.

District Judge Barney McElhom sentenced him to 6 months.