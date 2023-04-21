News you can trust since 1772
Man jailed for series of public order offences

A man who a judge said had been 'given chance after chance after chance' was jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

By Staff Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:16 BST
John Paul O'Hagan (40) of Harvey Street admitted three separate charges of disorderly behaviour on August 28 and September 10 last year and on February 12 this year.

The incidents occurred in Waterloo Place and Orchard Street.

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk said that it was not a 'flattering report' provided by probation but the one constant was the defendant's alcohol abuse.

He said each of the charges related simply to disorderly behaviour with no threat of violence and described the behaviour at 'the lower end of offending'.

He said O'Hagan had made attempts to address his alcohol abuse and had gone for 9 months without coming to adverse attention.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant had been given numerous chances and he was sure he had been warned that he was on his last chance.

He jailed O'Hagan for 8 months.