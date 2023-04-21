Court

John Paul O'Hagan (40) of Harvey Street admitted three separate charges of disorderly behaviour on August 28 and September 10 last year and on February 12 this year.

The incidents occurred in Waterloo Place and Orchard Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk said that it was not a 'flattering report' provided by probation but the one constant was the defendant's alcohol abuse.

He said each of the charges related simply to disorderly behaviour with no threat of violence and described the behaviour at 'the lower end of offending'.

He said O'Hagan had made attempts to address his alcohol abuse and had gone for 9 months without coming to adverse attention.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant had been given numerous chances and he was sure he had been warned that he was on his last chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad