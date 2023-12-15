A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court after he was convicted of a sexual assault on a 'distressed' female on Derry's Walls on June 13.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fattah Sheikh Abdul Rahman (43) of Rugby Avenue in Belfast had told police he had no memory of the incident.

The court heard that the young woman was distressed and went and sat on the walls to compose herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rahman approached her and after appearing concerned for her he proceeded to sexually assault her by touching her.

Derry Walls. (File picture)

An earlier Court hearing heard that the female had phoned 999 and while on the call could be heard engaging with a man.

The woman was heard saying: 'I don't want to talk to you; I don't want you touching me.'

She could also be heard telling the man not to touch her breasts and other parts of her body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police responded to the 999 call and came across the defendant and the woman, and CCTV showed a clear interaction.

The court heard that the defendant had consumed alcohol at the time.

Stephen Mooney, defence barrister said that it was 'a very serious offence' and added that his client had no memory of the incident.

District Judge Barney McElholm said it was 'an absolutely disgraceful incident' where 'a distressed and emotional' young woman had been assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Rahman had taken advantage of the woman's 'distressed state' and had 'heaped one level of distress on another.'