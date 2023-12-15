Man jailed for sexually assaulting ‘distressed’ woman on Derry Walls
Fattah Sheikh Abdul Rahman (43) of Rugby Avenue in Belfast had told police he had no memory of the incident.
The court heard that the young woman was distressed and went and sat on the walls to compose herself.
Rahman approached her and after appearing concerned for her he proceeded to sexually assault her by touching her.
An earlier Court hearing heard that the female had phoned 999 and while on the call could be heard engaging with a man.
The woman was heard saying: 'I don't want to talk to you; I don't want you touching me.'
She could also be heard telling the man not to touch her breasts and other parts of her body.
Police responded to the 999 call and came across the defendant and the woman, and CCTV showed a clear interaction.
The court heard that the defendant had consumed alcohol at the time.
Stephen Mooney, defence barrister said that it was 'a very serious offence' and added that his client had no memory of the incident.
District Judge Barney McElholm said it was 'an absolutely disgraceful incident' where 'a distressed and emotional' young woman had been assaulted.
He said Rahman had taken advantage of the woman's 'distressed state' and had 'heaped one level of distress on another.'
Rahman was sentenced to five months in prison and ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register for a period of seven years.