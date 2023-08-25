News you can trust since 1772

Man jailed for spitting at police officers

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court for spitting at police officers.
By Staff Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Michael Coyle (41) of Rockmills admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour on February 25 and was convicted on two counts of assault on police after a contest on the papers.

The court heard on Friday that around 5.30pm police were called to Long's supermarket where a man who was barred from the premises had returned and was asking customers for money.

Police attended and escorted Coyle away but he refused to leave.

He became aggressive calling one officer 'a c--t' and another 'a slut.'

He was arrested and while waiting to be brought in to the station spat on an officer twice.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said there was little that could be said about the offending.

She said Coyle had been released from prison earlier this year and offended within a short period of time.

Deputy District Judge Alan White imposed a sentence of 8 months.