Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Conan Harkin (30) with an address at Knockmoyle Grove in Omagh admitted a charge of harassment of a woman on dates between December 9 and December 21, 2021.

The court on Friday heard that police were informed by the injured party that she had been receiving unwanted text messages from the defendant.

She showed police the messages and the court heard that it could be clearly seen that the woman had told him several times to leave her alone.

The offence was described as 'a period of psychological harassment'.

Police tried to contact Harkin but he was 'moving about a lot' and didn't turn up for appointments.

When interviewed, he admitted sending the messages but did not accept they were harassment.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said his client just wanted to get on with his sentence in prison.