Man ‘lashed out’ at police and batons and CS spray had to be drawn, court told

Tiernan Green (19), of Drumcliffe Ave in Derry, admitted three charges of assaulting police on June 11 last year.

The court heard that police were arresting Green for an unrelated matter and he told them that he was not under arrest.

Green became 'aggressive and violent' and struggled with four police officers and 'lashed out with his arms and legs.'

The court heard that police used CS spray to to try and get control but this had no effect.

The defendant was then struck with a baton on the leg and when that made no difference he was struck on the body, the court heard.

Eventually the defendant tired and police were able to get control and Green was taken into custody.

The three officers were examined by a medical officer and found to have various minor injuries, the court was told.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that to his client's credit he had lost his job as a result of this incident and 'remedied' that situation by going out and getting another one.

He said Green was now 'trying to get his life in order'.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hara said that Green had behaved in an aggressive manner towards officers 'acting in a lawful manner.'

