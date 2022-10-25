Man needs hospital treatment after being beaten with iron bars by gang of seven

Detectives are investigating an assault on the man in the Greater Shantallow area on Monday night, during which the victim was reportedly beaten with iron bars.

The 35-year-old is reported to have been attacked in the Carnhill area, off Racecourse Road, at around 9.30pm.

Police in Strand Road described the attack as ‘savage’ and said they are currently attempting to establish a motive.

A man suffered injuries to the leg, shoulder and head in the attack.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that it was reported that up to seven men may have been involved in the attack, which has left the victim requiring hospital treatment for injuries to his legs, shoulder and head.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said: "This was a savage attack on the victim which we are working to establish a motive for.

"I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and witnessed what occurred, who knows who was involved or saw any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch with us."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2026 of 24/10/22. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/