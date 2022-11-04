A man has been ordered to pay compensation.

A man has been ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to a couple he attacked and given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court today.

Shea O'Kane (27) of Milldale Crescent in the Currynierin area of Derry admitted two assaults and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon namely a belt and a stick on June 26.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that police were called to a report of an assault on a couple during the summer of this year.

The court heard that a woman told them that a male known to her had come shouting for her husband with a belt and a stick in his hand.

The woman told police that when her husband had come out O'Kane had struck him across the face with the belt causing a cut, the court heard.

She had tried to protect her husband and been pushed away by O'Kane, the court was told.

The incident was captured on CCTV and when interviewed about the offences the defendant accepted it was him.

He denied assaulting the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Fergal McCormack said his client had pleaded guilty at an early opportunity.

He said he had 'no intention' of putting the female in fear.