Man punched in lower body in Derry city centre, police appeal for witnesses
Police in Derry received a report of an assault on a male at around 4pm on Sunday.
It was reported to police that a male had been punched in the lower body by another male in the vicinity of Queens Quay, near the Guildhall.
Enquiries are underway. Police said they area would have been busy at the time and have asked anyone who may have captured footage or witnessed it, to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference 1215 of 17/03/24 or, make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report.