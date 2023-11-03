Man refused bail after appearing in court in relation to bag of drugs in Derry hotel room

Bishop Street Courthouse

The 24-year-old who was granted anonymity due to the general threat existing in the city appeared to face a total of 7 charges.

He was charged with possessing cannabis, possessing diazepam with intent to supply and simple possession of the drug on October 31.

He also faced charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and pregabalin between April 4 and June 9.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that police seized a mobile phone in May and a nickname believed to be the accused featured heavily in messages relating to drugs.

The officer said that the accused had used the same number to contact police in relation to another matter.

The court heard that police seized another phone in June and the man refused to give his PIN number.

It was said that there was a large amount of drug messages and a reference to 'the Derry lads cartel'.

There were lists of drugs available and the officer described it as 'a criminal enterprise'.

The court heard that on October 31 the manager of the Holiday Inn Express contacted police to say that a large bag of suspected drugs had been left in a room by a customer.

Police attended and discovered the room had been booked under the defendant's name.

After the man had checked out he returned to say he had forgotten something in his room and when staff uncovered the suspected drugs they refused to give them to him and he left, the court heard.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the fact that he had not provided a PIN number meant he could talk to other people involved.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that it wasn't 'the easiest bail application' due to the fact that the defendant had not provided his PIN.

He said he could be managed on bail.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that there was too high a risk of re-offending and refused bail.