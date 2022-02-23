Man released on bail after drugs with £2,000 street value seized in Derry
A man arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £2,000 were seized in Derry has been released on bail.
The PSNI said a 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of driving-related offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath and driving with no insurance, as well as drug-related offences including being concerned in supply of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
He was also arrested on suspicion of resisting police and assault on police.
The arrest was made when officers responded to a call shortly before 11.10pm expressing concern about a vehicle that had left commercial premises in the Pennyburn Industrial Estate area.
He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle a short time later in the Glenshane Road area. A search of the vehicle recovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs. During a follow-up search at a property in the area, officers seized a further quantity of suspected Class B and Class C drugs. In total, officers seized suspected drugs with a street value of approximately £2,000.
Inspector Yvonne McManus said: "Thanks to a report made to us, our officers were able to respond quickly. Drugs have no place in our city and those involved can expect to feel the full force of the law."
Anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/