A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with drug offences.

Gérard Lavy (37), whose address was listed as of ‘no fixed abode’ appeared at the local Magistrates’ court on Friday, November 11.

The thirty-seven-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs and of possessing drugs on dates between June 8, 2018 and November 9, 2022.

Among the drugs that Lavy is charged with possession of are heroin, cocaine, diazepam, Xanax, fentanyl and cannabis.

An officer of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) connected the accused to the charges.

Lavy’s defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning that he was not applying for bail for the accused at this stage in the court proceedings.