A man was reportedly attacked by a group of people outside a pub in Derry city centre last Thursday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of the assault in the Magazine Street area.

It is reported a male was attacked by a number of people outside a licenced premises between 11pm and midnight.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to make contact on 101 quoting reference number CC309 of 19/07/2024.